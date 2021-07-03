O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 541.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

