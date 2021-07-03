O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 163,943 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 36,676.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ARC Document Solutions worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

