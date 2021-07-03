O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.62 and a 1 year high of $290.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

