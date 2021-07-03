O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,551 shares of company stock worth $13,563,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

