O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,337 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Superior Group of Companies worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 42.2% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 80,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $227,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

