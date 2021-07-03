O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.84 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.