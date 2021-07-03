Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 498,200 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMP opened at $23.27 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.75.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

