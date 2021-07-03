Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE OXY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $9,452,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 227.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

