Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 1,948 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

