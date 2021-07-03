Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.