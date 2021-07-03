Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $151.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

