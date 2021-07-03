Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

The Clorox stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.