Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,993 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

