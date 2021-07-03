Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $947,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,298,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

