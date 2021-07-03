Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,602 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.10 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,008 shares of company stock worth $27,274,369. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

