Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $16.35. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 976 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

