Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.
Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.54 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a current ratio of 14.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
