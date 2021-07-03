Offshift Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72,441.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $2.96 million and $72,441.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,636.04 or 1.00019186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00033932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008013 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

