Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $258.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

