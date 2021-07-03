Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ONB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 697,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

