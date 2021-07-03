Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,009,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,033,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

