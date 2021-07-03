Omega Alpha SPAC’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 6th (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Omega Alpha SPAC’s (NASDAQ:OMEG) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Omega Alpha SPAC had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OMEG opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEG. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $9,900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $9,836,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $7,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $6,930,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

