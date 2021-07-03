ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 260.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

