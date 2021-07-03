Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $605.19 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $605.19 million and $89.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002508 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00241721 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037226 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,088,540 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.