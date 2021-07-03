Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in June

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OPY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 57,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,115. The firm has a market cap of $642.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.84. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.