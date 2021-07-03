Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bionano Genomics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.96. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.