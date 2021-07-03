Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $450.44 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $270.85 and a 12 month high of $455.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

