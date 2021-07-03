Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 55,588 Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.