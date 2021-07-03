Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 20,532 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

FSM opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

