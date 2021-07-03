Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 50 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,464.75 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.32, a P/E/G ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

