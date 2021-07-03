Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OCLCF opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.