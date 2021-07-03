Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,363,567 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
