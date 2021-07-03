Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,363,567 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.