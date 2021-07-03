OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) vs. Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Head to Head Review

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -1.92% -0.97% -0.86% Biostage N/A -397.22% -192.37%

OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 4.28 -$14.92 million ($0.22) -46.41 Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OraSure Technologies and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.95%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Biostage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company's principal products include OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND services, a suite of genomic services. In addition, the company offers ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, infectious disease diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbime, and animal genetics markets. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

