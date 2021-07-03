ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives $11.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

