Oribel Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.91. 254,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,147. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $543.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.21.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.