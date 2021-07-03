Oribel Capital Management LP Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 802.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 1.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $22,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.50. The company had a trading volume of 537,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $261.65 and a one year high of $384.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

