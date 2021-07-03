Oribel Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,235. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

