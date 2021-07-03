Oribel Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APH traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,662. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

