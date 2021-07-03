Origin Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

OBNK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

