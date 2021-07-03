Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

NYSE OVV opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

