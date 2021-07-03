Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OXM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.96.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.