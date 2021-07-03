Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,013. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $384.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

