Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,496 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,059,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.16. 1,599,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.