Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,573 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.83. 3,478,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

