Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $119.40 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,742,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,404,000. Bruker comprises approximately 26.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 188,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 105.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bruker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 246.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

BRKR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 388,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,519. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $77.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.