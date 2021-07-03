Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

ORLY stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $581.88. The stock had a trading volume of 275,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $582.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

