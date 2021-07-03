Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

PAM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,585. The company has a market capitalization of $841.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

