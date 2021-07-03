Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in NI in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 673,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33. NI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

