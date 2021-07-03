Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,364 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

