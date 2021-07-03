Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,869 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

